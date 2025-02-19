Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE MDT opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $87.02. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $852,732,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 436.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,343,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975,110 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $377,169,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Medtronic by 2,043.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,598,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $207,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

