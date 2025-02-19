Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.440-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.5 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.
Medtronic Stock Down 7.3 %
Medtronic stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Affirm Hits Profitability—Here’s What Investors Should Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- There’s Room to Chase These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Highs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks With Robust Growth Outlooks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.