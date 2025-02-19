Members Trust Co Purchases 106 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 948.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,434,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,814,902,000 after buying an additional 166,844,263 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 976.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,188,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,055,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,975,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,121.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,400,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,594,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,998,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 842.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 35,998,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,209,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 975.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,819,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,833,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674,902 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $228.53 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

