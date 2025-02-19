MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,098.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,161.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,845.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,948.69. The firm has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

