Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Stuart Kupinsky Sells 2,377 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.4 %
Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 507,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,004. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.79.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mercury Systems
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury Systems
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.