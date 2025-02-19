Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Stuart Kupinsky Sells 2,377 Shares

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,377 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $104,873.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,236.08. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. 507,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,004. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

