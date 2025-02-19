Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.88 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 53.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $84,023.08 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 48,476,652 coins and its circulating supply is 31,994,424 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

