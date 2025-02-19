MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%.
Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 88.05%.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
