MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%.

Shares of NYSE MFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

