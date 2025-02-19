Michael F. Mahoney Buys 30,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. 4,866,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,065,125. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

