MicroStrategy Provides Updates on ATM and BTC Activities, 2027 Notes Redemption

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) recently shared key updates in its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The document revealed details about the company’s actions related to its at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program, bitcoin holdings, and a significant redemption concerning its convertible senior notes due 2027.

Regarding its ATM and BTC activities, MicroStrategy announced that between February 10, 2025, and February 17, 2025, the company did not execute any sales of class A common stock under its equity offering program, nor did it make any bitcoin purchases. As of February 17, 2025, MicroStrategy and its subsidiaries collectively held approximately 478,740 bitcoins, acquired at a total cost of around $31.1 billion, with an average price per bitcoin of about $65,033, inclusive of associated fees and expenses.

In reference to the 2027 Notes Redemption Update, the company delivered a notice of full redemption on January 24, 2025, for its 0.0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2027. This redemption is set to take place on February 24, 2025, at a price reflecting 100% of the principal amount of the notes, along with accrued and unpaid special interest, if applicable. By February 14, 2025, MicroStrategy had received conversion requests for roughly $857.4 million in principal amount, which equates to the issuance of approximately 6,022,026 shares upon settlement.

Additionally, MicroStrategy disclosed its Strategy Dashboard on its website (www.strategy.com) as a platform for disseminating comprehensive information about the company, including market prices of its securities, bitcoin data, performance metrics, and other pertinent data, aligning with its regulatory obligations under Regulation FD.

It’s important to note that the details revealed in this filing, pursuant to Item 7.01, will not be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor incorporated by reference in subsequent filings, except where explicitly referenced.

These recent updates underscore MicroStrategy’s proactive approach to managing its financial strategies and transparency for its investors and stakeholders. Investors are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring the information MicroStrategy shares through its website dashboard.

