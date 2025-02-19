Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.19 and traded as low as $26.24. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 4,430 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBCN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Middlefield Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Middlefield Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.