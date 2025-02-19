Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 252 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.20), with a volume of 50212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.29).

Midwich Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of £255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 276.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

Midwich Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.