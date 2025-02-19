Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at UBS Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.16% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. Moderna has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

