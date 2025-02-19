Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,482 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $28,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Monster Beverage by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,387,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,379,000 after buying an additional 261,460 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 644.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 442,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,748.60. This trade represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.