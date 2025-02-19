Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $44,000 in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

