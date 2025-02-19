Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after buying an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after buying an additional 336,462 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,485,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,600,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.67.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,517.69 and a beta of 1.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.09 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

