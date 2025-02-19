Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.39 and last traded at $4.43. 14,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 137,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

Institutional Trading of Montauk Renewables

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 60,145 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 165,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the period. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

