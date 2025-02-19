Mony Group (LON:MONY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mony Group (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mony Group had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 34.74%.

Mony Group Price Performance

Mony Group stock opened at GBX 204.20 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67. Mony Group has a 52-week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.20 ($3.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mony Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 5,030 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,009.70 ($12,627.35). Insiders have acquired a total of 5,186 shares of company stock worth $1,030,922 in the last ninety days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mony Group

MONY Group PLC is an established member of the FTSE 250 index. The Group operates a tech-led savings platform and leading UK brands including price comparison sites (MoneySuperMarket), cashback (Quidco) and a consumer finance content led brand (MoneySavingExpert). We cover a broad range of verticals including Insurance, Money, Home Services and Travel amongst others.

