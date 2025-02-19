Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 313 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 100.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $614.48 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $495.94 and a 1 year high of $614.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $601.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.