Nano Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.26 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 24% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $167.40 million and $5.26 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95,439.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00139328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.26 or 0.00329316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.00248118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00021025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00038938 BTC.

Nano Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

