National Bank Financial Forecasts Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cameco in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,163,942,000 after buying an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,846,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,729,000 after purchasing an additional 190,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,784,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,997,000 after purchasing an additional 270,102 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,088,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cameco by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

