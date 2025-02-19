National Bank Financial Forecasts Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Cameco in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sidibe now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.93 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
