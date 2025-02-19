National Bank Financial Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANCTF. Scotiabank raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANCTF opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01).

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

