National Bank Financial Weighs in on TELUS FY2025 Earnings

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TELUS by 195,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TELUS by 1,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 58.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 242.56%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

