National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,474 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $42,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 104,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

