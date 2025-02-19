Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Up 11.0 %

NVTS stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $622.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.20. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,104.36. This represents a 18.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

