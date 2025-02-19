NEAR Protocol Trading Down 2% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $170.44 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.15 or 0.00003292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,236,092,109 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,300,041 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,235,905,625 with 1,185,165,436 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.18063741 USD and is down -7.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 492 active market(s) with $199,809,352.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

