NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.75 and traded as high as $102.53. NEC shares last traded at $100.76, with a volume of 852 shares changing hands.
NEC Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.
NEC Company Profile
NEC Corporation provides information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Public Solutions Business, Public Infrastructure Business, Enterprise Business, Network Services Business, and Global Business. It provides systems integration services, including systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.
