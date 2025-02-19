Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NEO opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,807,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,893,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 759,524 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,612,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after purchasing an additional 410,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth $6,273,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,514,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 238,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

