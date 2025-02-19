Neonode (NEON) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Neonode Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NEON opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. Neonode has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neonode to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

