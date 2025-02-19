Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 31598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLOP

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.