Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 31598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Net Lease Office Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile
Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.
