Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.69. 106,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,041. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
