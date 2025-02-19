NeuralAI (NEURAL) Price Reaches $4.97 on Major Exchanges

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, NeuralAI has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. NeuralAI has a market capitalization of $49.71 million and approximately $583,244.07 worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NeuralAI token can currently be purchased for about $4.97 or 0.00005159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NeuralAI Profile

NeuralAI launched on March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai. NeuralAI’s official website is goneural.ai.

Buying and Selling NeuralAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 4.91340387 USD and is down -15.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $654,176.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

