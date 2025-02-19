NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 0.0 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.18. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of NeuroMetrix as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.