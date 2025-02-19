New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $162.59 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $162,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,895,518,000 after buying an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after acquiring an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 46,892.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after acquiring an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.12.

DE opened at $501.40 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $502.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.71 and its 200 day moving average is $418.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

