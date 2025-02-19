New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $183.12 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $183,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Chubb by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,070,000 after buying an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,640,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.55. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

