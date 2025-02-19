New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $218.49 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $218,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,010.46. This represents a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCOM opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.90 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

