New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,600 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $135,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,816,898,000 after acquiring an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $911,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,609 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $428.35 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

