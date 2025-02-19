NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in NewMarket by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in NewMarket by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:NEU opened at $558.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $514.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $480.00 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 16.59%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

