Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 2008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Several analysts have commented on NEXA shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.80 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $676.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexa Resources stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

