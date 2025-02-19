NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 132814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
NextSource Materials Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69.
NextSource Materials Company Profile
NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
