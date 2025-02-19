nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock Position Increased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1,637.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.18. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at nLIGHT

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $119,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,854.16. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,019 shares of company stock valued at $331,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

