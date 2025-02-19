Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.46. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

