Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,275 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

