NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.92 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 9,524,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,315,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $11,988,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $527,394.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This trade represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuScale Power by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

