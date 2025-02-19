Oasis Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.19 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $289.80 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.96 or 0.02810979 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00024563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00010065 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.04084321 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 156 active market(s) with $15,349,114.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

