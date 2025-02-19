Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives $29.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pickering Energy Partners lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oceaneering International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 2.38. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

