Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,735. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 2.38. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

