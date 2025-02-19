ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.63, with a volume of 89397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get ODP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODP

ODP Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $584.59 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in ODP by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ODP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ODP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in ODP by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in ODP by 88.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.