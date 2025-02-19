Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,008,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,863,000 after buying an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,469,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,107,000 after acquiring an additional 39,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,868 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,670,000 after purchasing an additional 295,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 939,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 2.0 %

ONTO opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.64. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 20.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.19, for a total value of $7,671,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,986,341.48. This trade represents a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $169,535.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,715. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,827 shares of company stock worth $18,182,185. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.