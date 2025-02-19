Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 679,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,796 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Open Lending by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 132,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Open Lending by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 68,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $654.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.67 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Open Lending Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

