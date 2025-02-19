Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Compass from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

Get Compass alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Trading Up 23.9 %

Shares of COMP stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,216,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,040. Compass has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares in the company, valued at $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $291,457.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,542.44. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728,326 shares of company stock worth $74,520,082. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.